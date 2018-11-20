Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) to Sell

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AQST traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,129. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

