Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership resorts and vacation club, destination club and exchange programs, principally under the Marriott and Ritz-Carlton brands and trademarks. The Company generates most of its revenues from four primary sources: selling vacation ownership products, managing our resorts, financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products and renting vacation ownership inventory. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Nomura set a $158.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.73 per share, with a total value of $460,380.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.22 per share, for a total transaction of $191,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 111.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,525,000.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

