Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Sell

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $1.00 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

