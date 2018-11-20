Zacks Investment Research Lowers Polar Power (POLA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Polar Power Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current power, systems and cooling systems for telecommunications, military, hybrid power station, DC marine and rapid charging electric vehicle. Its product portfolio includes DC generators, Marine DC generators, DC alternators, Li-ion batteries and generator accessories. Polar Power Inc. is headquatered in Gardena, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Polar Power from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Polar Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of -0.97. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

