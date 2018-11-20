Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Interior Concepts (SIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

SIC opened at $8.22 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.60 million.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 8,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $66,484.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solace Capital Partners, L.P. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 650,197 shares of company stock worth $6,622,811.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $238,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at $846,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at $6,410,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at $8,100,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at $27,511,000.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

