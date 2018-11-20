Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

