Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $33.73 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $161,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

