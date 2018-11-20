Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharma is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, Rolontis, and a regulatory application is expected to be filed in 2018. A potential approval will boost the prospects of the company. However, Spectrum has faced regulatory setbacks in the past including rejection of regulatory application for Qapzola seeking approval for bladder cancer in the United States. Additional regulatory/development setbacks could affect the stock. However, out-licensing agreements for a number of products will allow Spectrum to focus on the development of its pipeline candidates. Spectrum’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Spectrum's low product sales amid strong competition is a concern. Loss estimates have remained stable ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of SPPI opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.18. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $94,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,249 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.