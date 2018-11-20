Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect robust organic growth on the back of margin expansion and higher loans balance. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Though significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns, strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies.”

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.95 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

