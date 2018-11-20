Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (EGAN) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. eGain has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.87 and a beta of -0.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. eGain had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of eGain by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.