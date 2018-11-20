Zacks: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Given $48.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,786. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 364,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.3% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 311,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 212,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $4,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.