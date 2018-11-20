Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 160 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 10.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 734,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

