Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Vector Group’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 168 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Vector Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE VGR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,416. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard M. Lorber sold 700,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $9,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vector Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vector Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.