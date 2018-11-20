ZClassic Price Tops $1.32 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00029337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ZClassic has a market cap of $7.03 million and $202,708.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.01891540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00458624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00185141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00031386 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00011532 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 5,326,450 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

