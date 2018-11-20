Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

OAS stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.22. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

