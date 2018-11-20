Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,398 MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

MGM opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

