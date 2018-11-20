Zenith Energy (ZEN) Trading Down 22.7%

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) shares were down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 6,139,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 731,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

In other Zenith Energy news, insider Andrea Cattaneo acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,860.05).

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

