Zetacoin (ZET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,948.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $138,195.00 and approximately $17,948.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.05230960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.01099882 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00052951 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004437 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 168,899,204 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

