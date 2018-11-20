Zillow Group (Z) versus eXp World (EXPI) Financial Comparison

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zillow Group alerts:

61.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and eXp World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.08 billion 5.13 -$94.42 million $0.15 181.07 eXp World $156.10 million 4.14 -$22.13 million N/A N/A

eXp World has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -7.94% 0.06% 0.05% eXp World -7.29% -238.59% -89.54%

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 5.47, indicating that its stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 7 2 0 2.10 eXp World 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.82, indicating a potential upside of 79.75%. eXp World has a consensus target price of $16.87, indicating a potential upside of 54.06%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than eXp World.

Summary

Zillow Group beats eXp World on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.