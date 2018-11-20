Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Position Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth $219,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 35.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $300,924.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,715.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZGNX stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.86. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Empire lifted their price target on shares of Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

