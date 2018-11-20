Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.77. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products.

