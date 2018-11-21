$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, COO Jason Capitel bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 55.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 6.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 280,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,931. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

