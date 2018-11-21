-$0.15 EPS Expected for ITUS Corporation (ANIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITUS will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITUS.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

NYSE:ANIX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. ITUS has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

In other ITUS news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

