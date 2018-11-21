$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.24. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

In other news, President David Hatfield sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $123,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 14,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $377,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,417 shares of company stock worth $5,780,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 46.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,629,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,297 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 284.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 36.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. 5,903,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,999. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

