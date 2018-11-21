$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Libbey, Inc. (LBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Libbey, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBY) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Libbey’s earnings. Libbey posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Libbey will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Libbey.

Separately, Dougherty & Co raised Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of LBY opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Libbey has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

