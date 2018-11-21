-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.38). Global Eagle Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.19). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.53% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million.

ENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th.

NASDAQ ENT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,315. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,276,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $2,100,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 59.5% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

