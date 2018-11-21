$0.40 EPS Expected for Triumph Group Inc (TGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.35. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $855.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.52 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.98 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $866.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 145,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 138,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 697.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 298,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

