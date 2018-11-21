$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (CG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of CG traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 990,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,685. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,368,000 after acquiring an additional 619,635 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 1,133,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,397 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,647,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 373,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

