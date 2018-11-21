$0.69 EPS Expected for Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.82. Oaktree Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Capital Group.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $320.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,006,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,123,622.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,810,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 91,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. 241,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,727. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.53%.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

