$0.86 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.87. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,816,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,259,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,858,000 after acquiring an additional 231,020 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2,430.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth about $38,340,000.

Shares of AVYA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Avaya has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.