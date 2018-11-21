$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Smart & Final Stores reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE SFS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 546,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,940. Smart & Final Stores has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $515.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $112,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $394,273.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $123,505.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

