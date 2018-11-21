$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.40. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

IPGP traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.89. 15,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,787. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $264.11.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 over the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 593,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,048,000 after buying an additional 191,959 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

