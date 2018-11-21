$10.17 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce sales of $10.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.33 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,725%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.55 million, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 2,508.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

MEIP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 173,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,559. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.19. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $26,007,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $22,539,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $11,478,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 119,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,236,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.