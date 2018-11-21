1,000 Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3,977.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 234.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCG. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.20.

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $231.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.06 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1,000 Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/1000-shares-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-purchased-by-thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc.html.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.