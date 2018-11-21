10,000 Shares in Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Purchased by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Triton International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Triton International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.86.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $350.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.82%.

In other news, Director Global Ltd Bharti bought 337,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $64,343,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRTN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/10000-shares-in-triton-international-ltd-trtn-purchased-by-capital-growth-management-lp.html.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.