$102.15 Million in Sales Expected for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) will report sales of $102.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thermon Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Thermon Group reported sales of $92.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group will report full year sales of $387.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.69 million to $389.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $409.36 million, with estimates ranging from $403.92 million to $414.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermon Group.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,532,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,140,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,176,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,616,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

THR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Thermon Group has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $27.95.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

