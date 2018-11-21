102,736 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 863,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,918 shares during the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 435,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 624.1% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 46,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $147,359.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,162.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,079. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

