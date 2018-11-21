10,997 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Purchased by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.22 on Wednesday.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/10997-shares-in-jpmorgan-ultra-short-income-etf-jpst-purchased-by-asset-planning-services-ltd.html.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.