$15.82 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will announce $15.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.49 million and the lowest is $14.90 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year sales of $75.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.46 million to $76.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.65 million, with estimates ranging from $76.31 million to $102.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Recro Pharma.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 220.42% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 116,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.51.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.