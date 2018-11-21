1,505 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Acquired by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.72 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

