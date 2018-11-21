1,509 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 213,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.32 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

