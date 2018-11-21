$158.24 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce $158.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.90 million and the highest is $161.01 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $132.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $569.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.60 million to $577.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $681.38 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $708.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $300.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,380. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $271,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,283.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $624,025.29. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $179,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,973,733 in the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

