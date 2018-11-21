$169.71 Million in Sales Expected for Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to report $169.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.98 million. Hi-Crush Partners posted sales of $216.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full-year sales of $850.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.40 million to $858.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $890.80 million, with estimates ranging from $745.20 million to $967.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCLP. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

NYSE:HCLP opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.70. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Hi-Crush Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.11%.

In other news, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $117,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCLP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 1,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 460,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

