204,000 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 488,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 192,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of America by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 62,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

