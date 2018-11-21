$225.43 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Corp (KN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will announce $225.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.97 million to $226.75 million. Knowles reported sales of $215.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $828.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.07 million to $829.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $875.93 million, with estimates ranging from $866.50 million to $882.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 112.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 471,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,955. Knowles has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

