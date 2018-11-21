$236.36 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $236.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $294.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $773.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.34 million to $782.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $797.15 million, with estimates ranging from $790.42 million to $801.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,793. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $154,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 267.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $284,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.