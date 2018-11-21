25,535 Shares in CarGurus Inc (CARG) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 347.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 96,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 470.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 321,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 66.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 877.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 611,878 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 317.08. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

In related news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $527,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $154,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,552,652 shares of company stock valued at $272,101,176. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

