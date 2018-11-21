31,719 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $590.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CFO John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $1,085,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $919,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,344. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

