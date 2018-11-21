3,575 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 167,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMY stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.
BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.