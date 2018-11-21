$372.47 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc (WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to post sales of $372.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.55 million to $374.90 million. WEX posted sales of $331.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $186.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,912,000 after buying an additional 236,285 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 2.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,760,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 882,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,140,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 158,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.18. 517,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,641. WEX has a 1-year low of $121.62 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.